A serious crash has closed Highway 3B near the Glenwood Motel in Trail.

Regional Fire and Rescue says it was called at about 6:10 p.m. this evening to the 2800 block to a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

The jaws of life were used to get one person out. Firefighters say it took 18 minutes to rescue the person. Paramedics took two people to hospital, but it’s not known what injuries they suffered. Nor is the cause of the crash clear.

DriveBC indicates the road is not expected to reopen before 11 p.m., but there is a detour through Glenmerry.