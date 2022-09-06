Who’s running? West Kootenay-Boundary election candidates

(Photo by Pixabay)

The following is based on official filings as well as our own communication with candidates. The nomination deadline is Friday at 4 p.m.

(x) denotes incumbent

CASTLEGAR
Mayor
McFaddin, Maria (incumbent councillor)

Council (6 to be elected)
Bogle, Brian (x)
Falstead, Shirley
MacLeod, Cherryl (x)

CRESTON
Mayor
DeBoon, Arnold (incumbent councillor)
Rota, Jim

Council (6 to be elected)
Baldwin, Keith (x)
Dumas, Denise
Eisler, Norm (x)

FRUITVALE
Mayor
Morrissette, Steve (x)

Council (4 to be elected)
No candidates

GRAND FORKS
Mayor
Baker, Everett (incumbent councillor)
O’Donnell, Danna (incumbent Area D director)
Sharkey, Stan

Council (6 to be elected)
Best, Nicole
Eburne-Stoodley, Zak (x)
Krog, Neil (x)
LaFleur, Deborah
O’Doherty, Patrick
Thompson, Christine (x)

GREENWOOD
No candidates

KASLO
No candidates

MIDWAY
Mayor
Fromme, Martin (x)

Council (4 to be elected)
Dolman, Colleen
Dunsdon, Richard (x)
Willsey, Judy

NAKUSP
Mayor
Zeleznik, Tom (x)

Council (4 to be elected)
Myhal, Andreea

MONTROSE
No candidates

NELSON
Mayor
Dooley, John (x)
Morrison, Janice (incumbent councillor)

Council (6 to be elected)
Raby, Brenton
Wilkinson, Kyle
Woodward, Jesse (x)

NEW DENVER
Mayor
Casley, Leonard (x)

Council (4 to be elected)
Moss, Colin (x)

ROSSLAND
Mayor
No candidates

Council
Spooner, Stewart (x)

SALMO
Mayor
Lockwood, Diana (x)

Council (4 to be elected)
No candidates

SILVERTON
Mayor
No candidates

Council (4 to be elected)
Main, Leah (x)

SLOCAN
Mayor
Lunn, Jessica (x)

Council (4 to be elected)
No candidates

TRAIL
Mayor
Pasin, Lisa (x)
Jones, Colleen (incumbent councillor)

Council (6 to be elected)
Benson, Bev
Butler, Paul (x)
Byle, Glen
DeFerro, Bryan
Dobie, Carol
Ganhda, Ravi
Hanson, Thea
Jones, Jeff
Martin, Terry

WARFIELD
No candidates

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF CENTRAL KOOTENAY
Area A (East Shore-Wynndel)
Jackman, Garry (x)

Area B (Rural Creston)
Tierney, Roger
Wall, Tanya (x)

Area C (Rural Creston)
No candidates

Area D (Rural Kaslo)
No candidates

Area E (Rural Nelson)
No candidates

Area F (Rural Nelson)
Newell, Tom (x)

Area G (Rural Salmo)
Bundschuh, Anna
Cunningham, Hans (x)
Segall, Farrell

Area H (Slocan Valley)
Popoff, Walter (x)

Area I (Rural Castlegar)
Davidoff, Andy (x)

Area J (Lower Arrow-Columbia)
Tassone, Kimberly

Area K (Arrow Lakes)
Weatherhead, Teresa

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF KOOTENAY BOUNDARY
Area A (Beaver Valley)
Grieve, Ali (x)

Area B (Genelle-Rivervale-Oasis)
Worley, Linda (x)

Area C (Christina Lake)
McGregor, Grace (x)

Area D (Rural Grand Forks)
O’Donnell, Danna (x)

Area E (West Boundary)
Gee, Vicki (x)
Gibbs, Sharen

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA SHUSWAP
Area B (includes Beaton and Trout Lake)
Brooks-Hill, David (x)

KOOTENAY COLUMBIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Beaver Valley (2 to be elected)
Ganzert, Darrel (x)

Castlegar (2 to be elected)
Zaitsoff, Catherine (x)

Rural Castlegar (1 to be elected)
No candidates

Rossland (1 to be elected)
No candidates

Trail (2 to be elected)
Hanik, Terry (x)
Wilson, Mark (x)

Warfield/Area B/Area J (1 to be elected)
No candidates

KOOTENAY LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT
No candidates

BOUNDARY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Christina Lake
Hall, Shannon

Grand Forks (2 to be elected)
Nunn, Brandie
Van Marck, Larisa (x)

Rural Grand Forks
Bird, Bronwen (x)

Kettle Valley North
Zitko, Rose (x)

Kettle Valley East
Jepsen, Kathryn (x)

Kettle Valley West
No candidates

ARROW LAKES SCHOOL DISTRICT
No candidates