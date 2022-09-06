The following is based on official filings as well as our own communication with candidates. The nomination deadline is Friday at 4 p.m.



(x) denotes incumbent

CASTLEGAR

Mayor

McFaddin, Maria (incumbent councillor)

Council (6 to be elected)

Bogle, Brian (x)

Falstead, Shirley

MacLeod, Cherryl (x)

CRESTON

Mayor

DeBoon, Arnold (incumbent councillor)

Rota, Jim

Council (6 to be elected)

Baldwin, Keith (x)

Dumas, Denise

Eisler, Norm (x)

FRUITVALE

Mayor

Morrissette, Steve (x)

Council (4 to be elected)

No candidates

GRAND FORKS

Mayor

Baker, Everett (incumbent councillor)

O’Donnell, Danna (incumbent Area D director)

Sharkey, Stan

Council (6 to be elected)

Best, Nicole

Eburne-Stoodley, Zak (x)

Krog, Neil (x)

LaFleur, Deborah

O’Doherty, Patrick

Thompson, Christine (x)

GREENWOOD

No candidates

KASLO

No candidates

MIDWAY

Mayor

Fromme, Martin (x)

Council (4 to be elected)

Dolman, Colleen

Dunsdon, Richard (x)

Willsey, Judy

NAKUSP

Mayor

Zeleznik, Tom (x)

Council (4 to be elected)

Myhal, Andreea

MONTROSE

No candidates

NELSON

Mayor

Dooley, John (x)

Morrison, Janice (incumbent councillor)

Council (6 to be elected)

Raby, Brenton

Wilkinson, Kyle

Woodward, Jesse (x)

NEW DENVER

Mayor

Casley, Leonard (x)

Council (4 to be elected)

Moss, Colin (x)

ROSSLAND

Mayor

No candidates

Council

Spooner, Stewart (x)

SALMO

Mayor

Lockwood, Diana (x)

Council (4 to be elected)

No candidates

SILVERTON

Mayor

No candidates

Council (4 to be elected)

Main, Leah (x)

SLOCAN

Mayor

Lunn, Jessica (x)

Council (4 to be elected)

No candidates

TRAIL

Mayor

Pasin, Lisa (x)

Jones, Colleen (incumbent councillor)

Council (6 to be elected)

Benson, Bev

Butler, Paul (x)

Byle, Glen

DeFerro, Bryan

Dobie, Carol

Ganhda, Ravi

Hanson, Thea

Jones, Jeff

Martin, Terry

WARFIELD

No candidates

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF CENTRAL KOOTENAY

Area A (East Shore-Wynndel)

Jackman, Garry (x)

Area B (Rural Creston)

Tierney, Roger

Wall, Tanya (x)

Area C (Rural Creston)

No candidates

Area D (Rural Kaslo)

No candidates

Area E (Rural Nelson)

No candidates

Area F (Rural Nelson)

Newell, Tom (x)

Area G (Rural Salmo)

Bundschuh, Anna

Cunningham, Hans (x)

Segall, Farrell

Area H (Slocan Valley)

Popoff, Walter (x)

Area I (Rural Castlegar)

Davidoff, Andy (x)

Area J (Lower Arrow-Columbia)

Tassone, Kimberly

Area K (Arrow Lakes)

Weatherhead, Teresa

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF KOOTENAY BOUNDARY

Area A (Beaver Valley)

Grieve, Ali (x)

Area B (Genelle-Rivervale-Oasis)

Worley, Linda (x)

Area C (Christina Lake)

McGregor, Grace (x)

Area D (Rural Grand Forks)

O’Donnell, Danna (x)

Area E (West Boundary)

Gee, Vicki (x)

Gibbs, Sharen

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA SHUSWAP

Area B (includes Beaton and Trout Lake)

Brooks-Hill, David (x)

KOOTENAY COLUMBIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Beaver Valley (2 to be elected)

Ganzert, Darrel (x)

Castlegar (2 to be elected)

Zaitsoff, Catherine (x)

Rural Castlegar (1 to be elected)

No candidates

Rossland (1 to be elected)

No candidates

Trail (2 to be elected)

Hanik, Terry (x)

Wilson, Mark (x)

Warfield/Area B/Area J (1 to be elected)

No candidates

KOOTENAY LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT

No candidates

BOUNDARY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Christina Lake

Hall, Shannon

Grand Forks (2 to be elected)

Nunn, Brandie

Van Marck, Larisa (x)

Rural Grand Forks

Bird, Bronwen (x)

Kettle Valley North

Zitko, Rose (x)

Kettle Valley East

Jepsen, Kathryn (x)

Kettle Valley West

No candidates

ARROW LAKES SCHOOL DISTRICT

No candidates