The following is based on official filings as well as our own communication with candidates. The nomination deadline is Friday at 4 p.m.
(x) denotes incumbent
CASTLEGAR
Mayor
McFaddin, Maria (incumbent councillor)
Council (6 to be elected)
Bogle, Brian (x)
Falstead, Shirley
MacLeod, Cherryl (x)
CRESTON
Mayor
DeBoon, Arnold (incumbent councillor)
Rota, Jim
Council (6 to be elected)
Baldwin, Keith (x)
Dumas, Denise
Eisler, Norm (x)
FRUITVALE
Mayor
Morrissette, Steve (x)
Council (4 to be elected)
No candidates
GRAND FORKS
Mayor
Baker, Everett (incumbent councillor)
O’Donnell, Danna (incumbent Area D director)
Sharkey, Stan
Council (6 to be elected)
Best, Nicole
Eburne-Stoodley, Zak (x)
Krog, Neil (x)
LaFleur, Deborah
O’Doherty, Patrick
Thompson, Christine (x)
GREENWOOD
No candidates
KASLO
No candidates
MIDWAY
Mayor
Fromme, Martin (x)
Council (4 to be elected)
Dolman, Colleen
Dunsdon, Richard (x)
Willsey, Judy
NAKUSP
Mayor
Zeleznik, Tom (x)
Council (4 to be elected)
Myhal, Andreea
MONTROSE
No candidates
NELSON
Mayor
Dooley, John (x)
Morrison, Janice (incumbent councillor)
Council (6 to be elected)
Raby, Brenton
Wilkinson, Kyle
Woodward, Jesse (x)
NEW DENVER
Mayor
Casley, Leonard (x)
Council (4 to be elected)
Moss, Colin (x)
ROSSLAND
Mayor
No candidates
Council
Spooner, Stewart (x)
SALMO
Mayor
Lockwood, Diana (x)
Council (4 to be elected)
No candidates
SILVERTON
Mayor
No candidates
Council (4 to be elected)
Main, Leah (x)
SLOCAN
Mayor
Lunn, Jessica (x)
Council (4 to be elected)
No candidates
TRAIL
Mayor
Pasin, Lisa (x)
Jones, Colleen (incumbent councillor)
Council (6 to be elected)
Benson, Bev
Butler, Paul (x)
Byle, Glen
DeFerro, Bryan
Dobie, Carol
Ganhda, Ravi
Hanson, Thea
Jones, Jeff
Martin, Terry
WARFIELD
No candidates
REGIONAL DISTRICT OF CENTRAL KOOTENAY
Area A (East Shore-Wynndel)
Jackman, Garry (x)
Area B (Rural Creston)
Tierney, Roger
Wall, Tanya (x)
Area C (Rural Creston)
No candidates
Area D (Rural Kaslo)
No candidates
Area E (Rural Nelson)
No candidates
Area F (Rural Nelson)
Newell, Tom (x)
Area G (Rural Salmo)
Bundschuh, Anna
Cunningham, Hans (x)
Segall, Farrell
Area H (Slocan Valley)
Popoff, Walter (x)
Area I (Rural Castlegar)
Davidoff, Andy (x)
Area J (Lower Arrow-Columbia)
Tassone, Kimberly
Area K (Arrow Lakes)
Weatherhead, Teresa
REGIONAL DISTRICT OF KOOTENAY BOUNDARY
Area A (Beaver Valley)
Grieve, Ali (x)
Area B (Genelle-Rivervale-Oasis)
Worley, Linda (x)
Area C (Christina Lake)
McGregor, Grace (x)
Area D (Rural Grand Forks)
O’Donnell, Danna (x)
Area E (West Boundary)
Gee, Vicki (x)
Gibbs, Sharen
REGIONAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA SHUSWAP
Area B (includes Beaton and Trout Lake)
Brooks-Hill, David (x)
KOOTENAY COLUMBIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Beaver Valley (2 to be elected)
Ganzert, Darrel (x)
Castlegar (2 to be elected)
Zaitsoff, Catherine (x)
Rural Castlegar (1 to be elected)
No candidates
Rossland (1 to be elected)
No candidates
Trail (2 to be elected)
Hanik, Terry (x)
Wilson, Mark (x)
Warfield/Area B/Area J (1 to be elected)
No candidates
KOOTENAY LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT
No candidates
BOUNDARY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Christina Lake
Hall, Shannon
Grand Forks (2 to be elected)
Nunn, Brandie
Van Marck, Larisa (x)
Rural Grand Forks
Bird, Bronwen (x)
Kettle Valley North
Zitko, Rose (x)
Kettle Valley East
Jepsen, Kathryn (x)
Kettle Valley West
No candidates
ARROW LAKES SCHOOL DISTRICT
No candidates