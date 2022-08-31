The campfire ban in the southeastern part of the province is set to be lifted just in time for Labour Day Weekend.

Officials with the Southeast Fire Centre said the ban will be lifted on Friday, allowing visitors and residents to have campfires up to half a metre in size.

Officials note that if you do light a campfire, you should still take precautions.

“Anyone lighting a campfire in an area where campfires are allowed must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area, attend the fire at all times, and must have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the campfire,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

The Wildfire Service said the ban was lifted because of recent rainfall and shorter days.

That said, restrictions remain in place for any burns bigger than half a metre in any direction.

Fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and cages and binary exploding targets are still banned for the time being.

Anyone found breaking the rules can face a steep fine.

“Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

You can report an abandoned campfire or burn ban violations to 1-800-663-5555 or by texting*5555 on a cellphone.