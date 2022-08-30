On the opening day for nominations, four people have already filed their papers to run for Trail city council: Bev Benson, Glen Byle, Bryan DeFerro, and Terry Martin.

DeFerro ran for mayor in 2018, but finished a distant second to Lisa Pasin.

Byle ran provincially in Kootenay West in 2020 for the BC Conservatives and as an independent in the same riding in 2013. He’s also the president of the West Kootenay Cycling Coalition.

Martin has not run for office before but is the retired chief of Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue and is a director on the hospital foundation.

It’s Benson’s first bid for office. She’s on the Community Futures Greater Trail board of directors and has also been known for her involvement with the Trail Ambassador Program.

Among the incumbent councillors, only Carol Dobie has indicated she will run again. Sandy Santori and Robert Cacchioni say they will not be back, while Paul Butler, Colleen Jones, and Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson have not officially stated their plans.

The nomination deadline is Sept. 9. Voting day is Oct. 15.