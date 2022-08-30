The Trail Smoke Eaters have renewed the contract of general manager and head coach Tim Fragle through 2025.

Fragle, who is about to begin his third season behind the Smoke Eaters bench, is hoping for what might be a normal year. His first two seasons were far from normal as the team adjusted to natural disasters and the pandemic.

“As a family, when we moved to the area, the first two years have not been what we expected based on everything else going on in the world,” he said.

“So we want to give it a fair shot and a good opportunity. This year coming into training camp, it feels back to normal and we’re excited about everything getting back to status quo and having a normal season.”

Despite the challenges, last season alone the team saw 10 players earn NCAA or Canadian College Hockey commitment, with seven of those playing college hockey this upcoming season. Fragle is also a team alumnus, having played for the Smoke Eaters from 1997-99, before going off to college hockey.

Fragle originally signed for three years, so the extension adds another two years to his contract.

“The Trail Smoke Eaters are extremely proud to have a General Manager and Head Coach of Tim’s caliber,” said Craig Clare, director of hockey operations, in a news release.

“He and his family have truly embraced the City of Trail since moving here two years ago and are involved in a multitude of community programs.

“Tim takes pride in his work, from creating a winning culture both on and off the ice while mentoring young men in helping them become productive members of society, built on character, to investing in the development of local minor hockey players.”