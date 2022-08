Interior Health has issued a drug poisoning/overdose alert for the West Kootenay.

It follows what the health authority says have been “numerous” fatal and non-fatal poisonings in the area, specifically in Nelson, Castlegar, and Trail.

However, they didn’t specify the drugs in question.

They say drug users should get their supply checked, beware of mixing drugs, including alcohol, use with others, and carry naloxone and know how to use it.

The warning is in effect until Sept. 8.