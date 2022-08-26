A Castlegar city councillor is the first to declare her intentions to run for mayor.

Maria McFaddin, who is completing her first term on council, will look to succeed Kirk Duff, who recently announced that he will not seek re-election.

McFaddin was not immediately available for an interview, but in a Facebook post that she has “spent the past few weeks in conversation, and thought over what would be the right decision for Castlegar going forward.

“I have considered the weight of the job, and I have come to the conclusion that I can not only do it, but I believe that I have a unique skill set that is needed at this time in Castlegar … I am excited for what the future holds for our city.”

- Advertisement -

McFaddin was born and raised in Castlegar. She and her husband are pastors for a local church.

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff said this week she was also mulling a run for mayor, but might run again as a councillor.

Former councillor Florio Vassalikakis, who finished as runner-up to Duff, in last year’s mayoral by-election, and former mayor Lawrence Chernoff, who was third, said they have not decided whether to attempt to return to local politics. But Deb McIntosh, who was runner-up in the 2018 mayoral contest, says she will not run this time.

Nominations officially open Tuesday and voting day is Oct. 15.