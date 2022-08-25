We’ll have to wait a little longer to learn what will happen to a woman accused of breaking into a Castlegar home last year and stabbing two teenagers.

Sasha Margaret Prokaski appeared in Castlegar Provincial Court on Wednesday for a pre-sentencing report after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

However, the matter has been delayed until Sept. 21.

Police said Prokaski, who was born in 1991, attacked two teens early on the morning of Feb. 21, 2021, including one who was stabbed multiple times. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries but survived

Prokaski ran away but was arrested a short time later. Investigators said she had no connection to the victims.

She was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Prokaski is also accused of a bail violation and has been in custody since May.

The maximum penalty for aggravated assault is 14 years in prison and the maximum for assault with a weapon is 10 years.