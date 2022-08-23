Listen Live
type here...
HomeRegional NewsNewsRDCK payroll grew 13% in 2021
FeaturedRegional NewsNews

RDCK payroll grew 13% in 2021

By Greg Nesteroff
The Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors. (Vista Radio)

The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s overall payroll went up 13 per cent between 2020 and 2021, from a total of $14.4 million to $16.3 million, a difference of $1.9 million.

According to the RDCK’s annual statement of financial information, there were 50 staff members earning $75,000 or more in 2021, compared to 45 the previous year, and 18 making $100,000 or more, up from 15 in 2020.

The top earners were as follows:

Name Title Salary Expenses Total
Stuart Horn CAO/CFO $244,536 $5,961 $250,497
Connie Saari-Heckley HR manager $143,250 $3,348 $146,598
Nora Hannon Regional fire chief $143,532 $701 $144,233
Sangita Sudan General manager, development and community sustainability $142,281 $1,602 $143,883
Uli Wolf General manager, environmental services $142,281 $500 $142,781
Joe Chirico General manager, community services $142,281 0 $142,281

 

The same six people were also the RDCK’s top earners in 2020, although in a different order. They also each made a bit more that year because of how the pay periods fell. In Horn’s case, he earned $255,306 in salary and was reimbursed $6,857 in expenses for a total of $262,163.

Those earning over $75,000 accounted for just over $5 million in salary and expenses combined in 2021, while the overall payroll including all employees was $16.3 million. In 2020, those earning over $75,000 accounted for $4.6 million in salary and expenses, while the overall payroll was $14.4 million.

- Advertisement -

On the elected officials side, the total tab in 2021 came to $802,447 in salary plus $31,455 in expenses for a total of $833,901, up 3.7 per cent from the previous year when the board of directors was paid a combined $762,655 plus expenses of $41,470 for a total of $804,125.

Chair Aimee Watson topped the list with a salary of $89,490 and expenses of $769 for a total of $90,259. The base salary for rural directors was $41,484 and for municipal directors $16,092, compared to $40,752 and $15,804 the year before.

Watson got an extra $48,000 for being chair and vice-chair Walter Popoff another $25,000. In 2020, Watson made a total of $89,457 including expenses.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News