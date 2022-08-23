The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s overall payroll went up 13 per cent between 2020 and 2021, from a total of $14.4 million to $16.3 million, a difference of $1.9 million.

According to the RDCK’s annual statement of financial information, there were 50 staff members earning $75,000 or more in 2021, compared to 45 the previous year, and 18 making $100,000 or more, up from 15 in 2020.

The top earners were as follows:

Name Title Salary Expenses Total Stuart Horn CAO/CFO $244,536 $5,961 $250,497 Connie Saari-Heckley HR manager $143,250 $3,348 $146,598 Nora Hannon Regional fire chief $143,532 $701 $144,233 Sangita Sudan General manager, development and community sustainability $142,281 $1,602 $143,883 Uli Wolf General manager, environmental services $142,281 $500 $142,781 Joe Chirico General manager, community services $142,281 0 $142,281

The same six people were also the RDCK’s top earners in 2020, although in a different order. They also each made a bit more that year because of how the pay periods fell. In Horn’s case, he earned $255,306 in salary and was reimbursed $6,857 in expenses for a total of $262,163.

Those earning over $75,000 accounted for just over $5 million in salary and expenses combined in 2021, while the overall payroll including all employees was $16.3 million. In 2020, those earning over $75,000 accounted for $4.6 million in salary and expenses, while the overall payroll was $14.4 million.

On the elected officials side, the total tab in 2021 came to $802,447 in salary plus $31,455 in expenses for a total of $833,901, up 3.7 per cent from the previous year when the board of directors was paid a combined $762,655 plus expenses of $41,470 for a total of $804,125.

Chair Aimee Watson topped the list with a salary of $89,490 and expenses of $769 for a total of $90,259. The base salary for rural directors was $41,484 and for municipal directors $16,092, compared to $40,752 and $15,804 the year before.

Watson got an extra $48,000 for being chair and vice-chair Walter Popoff another $25,000. In 2020, Watson made a total of $89,457 including expenses.