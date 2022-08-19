- Advertisement -

RDCK has approved a development grant to purchase 134 acres in Krestova for regional parkland.

“The area will benefit not just the residents of Krestova, but people from all over the region,” says Walter Popoff, RDCK director for region H.

RDCK will have to raise $870,000 to purchase the land, and already has $475,000.

Yesterday RDCK directors approved an Area H Community Development Grant of $250,000 to be put towards the purchase price. Another $145,000 donation has also been secured for the purchase. This means an additional $475,000 must be raised by Oct. 5 in order to purchase the property.

“There will be a community meeting to raise funds for the parkland, but no date has been set yet,” says Popoff. “It is important to see as many people as we can come out in order to get the word out.”

According to a news release RDCK investigated the opportunity to purchase the land, last September, by evaluating the environmental criteria, outdoor experiences and activities. The community also sent in more than 40 letters in support of purchasing the property for parkland use.

RDCK will be accepting donations, and tax receipts will be issued for donations more than $50. If money for the land is not raised by the deadline then donations will be used for future recreational development at Campbell Field, the RDCK said.