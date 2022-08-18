- Advertisement -

Trail RCMP are looking for a man who flashed himself to a woman in the 900 block of Rossland Avenue.

They say it happened last Friday morning. The man got out of a light blue/grey Subaru Cross Tek SUV before removing a towel around his waist and exposing his genitals to the woman.

The man is described as white, five-foot-nine, with dark hair and a moustache. He was wearing a hat and sunglasses, but not much else.

RCMP ask anyone who saw the incident or have any information about the identity of the suspect to call them at 250-364-2566.