Seven abandoned encampments along the CPR right-of-way in Castlegar have been dismantled.

City corporate officer Tracey Butler says they worked in partnership with the railway and Castlegar and District Community Services.

A contractor did the work the week of Aug. 1 to 5.

Butler said none of the camps was occupied. Some appeared to have been abandoned for months and others for a few weeks, she said.

“When we cleaned up the first time, we felt there was one occupied camp,” she said. “When we went in the second time, no one appeared to be living in it, so we cleaned that one up as well. We weren’t forcing anyone out of their only accommodation.”

Butler said they were acting on complaints about garbage strewn about the camps and the railway tracks, some of which may have been the result of bear activity.

The contractor cleaned up the garbage and returned a number of shopping carts to businesses.

The CPR has agreed to pay for the work.

“It went really smoothly,” Butler said. “They were very co-operative and helpful.”

Butler said the city cleaned up a few camps last year, but this is the first time it has been done to this extent. They decided a contractor would be better trained and equipped to deal with potentially hazardous materials.

Butler said they worked with community services to make sure any occupants of the camp were respected and knew what was going on.