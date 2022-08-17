- Advertisement -

Police are recommending a charge of driving while prohibited against a Fruitvale woman who struck a power pole.

Emergency crews responded to the crash last Friday evening in the 1000 block of Highway 3B in Montrose.

Police believe the 41-year-old was driving westbound when she suddenly veered off the road and hit the pole. They say fatigue may have been a factor.

The woman was prohibited from driving in BC at the time. She was arrested at the scene but released pending a Sept. 15 court appearance.

Paramedics took her passenger, a 35-year-old Trail man, to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drunk driver nabbed

In an unrelated incident the same day, police pulled over a 36-year-old Trail man driving erratically on Highway 3B.

The officer believed the man was on drugs and issued a sobriety test that he failed.

The man was issued a 24-hour roadside ban and his vehicle was impounded for a day.