Trail RCMP say they seized a loaded handgun and drugs following a routine traffic stop.
The incident happened late last Wednesday evening when an officer pulled over a car on Rossland Avenue to check if the driver had a valid license.
They found three people inside, including a 42-year-old Nelson man behind the wheel, and a 32-year-old Salmo woman who was under court order not to have any contact with them.
Police say they noticed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia and a search of the vehicle turned up a .38-calibre revolver, 22 grams of what they suspect was meth, and 11 grams of suspected fentanyl.
The man also had outstanding warrants from Alberta. He was arrested and remains in custody pending a court appearance Friday in Rossland.
A second passenger, a 55-year-old Nelson man, was arrested on an outstanding warrant as well, but has since been released.