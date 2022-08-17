- Advertisement -

Trail RCMP say they seized a loaded handgun and drugs following a routine traffic stop.

The incident happened late last Wednesday evening when an officer pulled over a car on Rossland Avenue to check if the driver had a valid license.

They found three people inside, including a 42-year-old Nelson man behind the wheel, and a 32-year-old Salmo woman who was under court order not to have any contact with them.

Police say they noticed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia and a search of the vehicle turned up a .38-calibre revolver, 22 grams of what they suspect was meth, and 11 grams of suspected fentanyl.

- Advertisement -

The man also had outstanding warrants from Alberta. He was arrested and remains in custody pending a court appearance Friday in Rossland.

A second passenger, a 55-year-old Nelson man, was arrested on an outstanding warrant as well, but has since been released.