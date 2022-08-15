- Advertisement -

One person has now died as a result of a COVID outbreak at Talarico Place in Castlegar.

Interior Health says a total of 34 residents have now tested positive for the virus at the long-term care facility, which has a total of 60 beds.

The outbreak was declared Aug. 1.

The health authority says during outbreaks, social visits are paused, but essential visitors, palliative and end-of-life visits are permitted.

In the last year, COVID outbreaks have also occurred at Castleview Care Centre in Castlegar, Poplar Ridge Pavilion and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail, Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver, and Jubilee Manor in Nelson, resulting in a handful of deaths.