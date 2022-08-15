- Advertisement -

Taking a dim view of his argument that he was just doing some yard work for his mother, a judge has convicted a man of assaulting a police officer in Trail last October.

Judge Craig Sicotte found Sheldon Matteucci guilty today in Castlegar Provincial Court of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and resisting a police officer.

The Crown previously conceded it had not proven a charge of breach of a release order while the defence conceded Matteucci was guilty of the resisting count. That left it to Sicotte to decide the two more serious charges.

In convicting him of both crimes, Sicotte said Matteucci’s evidence was “in conflict with other witnesses and at times with common sense.”

Matteucci testified that he was struck with a baton and pepper sprayed during the confrontation with police, but Sicotte said that was not witnessed by anyone else and would make no sense, as pepper spray would have affected everyone.

Matteucci also said he did not fight back, but this was contradicted by all of the Crown witnesses.

The weapons in question were two large knives or machetes, which Matteucci said he was using to cut down brush for his mother, something she confirmed.

Sicotte said he accepted Matteucci suffered a broken shoulder and damaged ribs in the incident, but otherwise rejected his evidence.

The assault occurred, Sicotte said, when Matteucci came up a set of stairs quickly and aggressively with the knives and threatened an officer. While they may have been gardening tools, at that point they were being used as weapons, Sicotte ruled.

It was not clear from the ruling whether the officer was hurt, nor what sparked the incident.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report with a psychological component. Matteucci, who appeared by video link from jail, will return to court Sept. 15 in Rossland to fix a date for sentencing. His trial was held in April and May.