A Trail RCMP officer has been found not guilty of breach of trust in the line of duty.

In Castlegar Provincial Court today, Judge Craig Sicotte cleared Cst. Steven Allen Murchie of offences alleged to have occurred between Sept. 6, 2018 and May 19, 2020.

Court heard Murchie had a personal relationship with a woman whose former partner was arrested for impaired driving, an incident Murchie was involved with.

The defence, however, argued that by the time the relationship became personal, Murchie was no longer acting in his professional capacity with her and there was no criminal offence.

Sicotte ruled that while Murchie seemed to be aware of a possible code of conduct violation, he could not conclude it was a “serious and marked departure” from the standards expected of him.

Murchie insisted he and the woman actually met prior to the investigation involving her former partner.

Sicotte said Murchie’s vehicle was seen at the woman’s home and he did not try to hide it. A fellow officer noticed it there, but did not report it to anyone.

Sicotte said he was was not able to say whether Murchie’s conduct was “professionally prohibited” or “merely professionally unwise,” but he was “unable to conclude the Crown has proven his actions meet a criminal standard.”

Murchie, who was in the courtroom as the verdict was read, declined comment afterward.

He was originally charged with criminal harassment and forcible entry as well as breach of trust, but the Crown stayed those counts in June.