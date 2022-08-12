Listen Live
Castlegar RCMP investigating suspicious death

By Ryley McCormack
Castlegar RCMP on the scene of a suspicious death, reported at about 11:30 p.m on Aug. 11, 2022. (Justin Baumgardner, Vista Radio Staff)
Castlegar RCMP is investigating a suspicious death near the local CIBC.

Police officials said the call came in at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday about a man down.

Once at the scene, first responders found a dead man, whose death was deemed suspicious by investigating officers.

RCMP officials said they are still looking into the situation.

“The area businesses around the Castlegar CIBC bank, including the ATM, and the Common Grounds coffee shop will be closed while police continue to investigate,” said police officials. “Anyone with information about this incident are asked to call the Castlegar RCMP at (250) 365-7721.”

