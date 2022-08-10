- Advertisement -

Trail’s Pride celebration this year will be held Saturday in partnership with the IncrEDIBLE Farmers’ Market and other organizations.

The event on the Esplanade/Jubilee Park is from 10 to 2 p.m.

“Pride is very important for our youth and community and we’re thrilled to team up with the market for our annual event,” said Addison Oberg, Pride Trail’s organizer, in a news release.

“The event is all about love, support and inclusivity – it’s a safe space for all and we encourage everyone to join us for our third annual pride walk over the bridge loop starting at noon followed by our fourth annual pride flag raising and cake cutting.”

“Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers’ Market supports pride and we can’t wait to celebrate,” said market organizer Gina Ironmonger. “Market and food vendors are encouraged to adorn their booths with pride colours and to also create and sell pride-themed goods. We hope market-goers are inspired to dress colourfully to show their support.”

Kootenay Savings, the Trail Public Library and the City of Trail are sponsoring DJ Payne of Headphone Entertainment who will be playing a mix of house, hip hop, top 40, and country.

For any youth wanting to participate in a pre-pride dress up party, the library is designating the multi-purpose room at 9:30 a.m. as a dressing room. Space is limited so youth must pre-register with the Trail Pride organizer in advance. Connect through Facebook @pridetrailbc or Instagram @pridetrail.

“Trail is a welcoming community,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin. “This family-friendly event is a celebration of how we continue to support and encourage each other while promoting equality and inclusivity. We look forward to seeing you there.”