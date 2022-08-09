- Advertisement -

It’s been missing for a while, but Trail RCMP have recovered a stolen mountain bike worth $5,000 after it was posted for sale on social media.

Officers met the seller in the 1900 block of Oak Street and confirmed that it was the same bike swiped from a yard about two years ago. Officers returned the bike to its “grateful” owner.

Police say they will monitor the person who posted it for sale online and the home

“The officers, working with the owner, acted quickly and prudently, and were able to recover the stolen mountain bike without incident,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a news release, adding that mountain bikes are often an easy target for thieves.

Alcohol suspected in single-vehicle crash

Trail RCMP say a 48-year-old Rossland man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after driving his vehicle into a concrete barrier in Rossland.

The incident last week happened in the 2300 block of Thompson Avenue and involved a Toyota RAV 4. The vehicle came to rest on the slop on a nearly 90-degree angle.

Paramedics took the man to hospital. Police believe alcohol and drugs were factors.

Impaired driver caught

A 51-year-old Trail man was issued a 90-day roadside ban and had his vehicle impounded for up to 30 days after police spotted him driving erratically on Rossland Avenue in Trail.

An officer smelled alcohol on him and requested a breath sample, which resulted in a “fail” reading.

Trailer ditched due to loose hitch

Police responded to an incident where a trailer became disconnected from a pick-up truck at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Queen Street in Rossland.

The Fort Saskatchewan man driving the truck discovered the trailer pin had come loose, but the emergency trailer safety chains and brakes prevented any further issue. The man was able to repair the hitch at the scene.

Who sent the cardboard Mounties?

RCMP say they responded to a complaint of a shirtless, shoeless 34-year-old Kelowna woman causing a disturbance in the Pend d’Oreille last week.

Police say the woman, who they believe was on drugs, was screaming and disturbing her neighbours.

When officers arrived, she told them she believed they were made of cardboard.

Worried about her safety and well-being, police took her into custody and gave her a shirt, although she declined their offer of shoes. She was released once she sobered up.

“I assumed she realized upon her release that her situation, and the officers, were very real,” Wicentowich said.

Man makes monkey noises in Rossland

There are noise complaints and there are … monkey noise complaints.

RCMP say last week they received a report late in the evening of a man standing on the roof of a building in the 2100 block of Columbia Avenue in Rossland making monkey noises. But they couldn’t find him.

“We assumed it was his celebration for making it on top of the building without falling and hurting himself,” Wicentowich said, although he added that the man would be better off joining the local climbing gym.