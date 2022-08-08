- Advertisement -

The Trail Smoke Eaters will add Braydan Smith for the upcoming season.

Playing with the Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA team of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League, the six-foot-three defenceman put up 23 points in 37 games this past year.

Smith was also an assistant captain with the Contacts and after an impressive season earned himself a commitment to the University of Connecticut.

“I’ve seen all the good players that have come through Trail in the last few years and I think it’s going to be a great place for me to develop,” Smith said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to playing my game and helping the team win in every way I can”

“Brady is a strong skating puck moving d-man with a very high ceiling,” said genral manager and head coach Tim Fragle. “We are excited to have him join the program.”