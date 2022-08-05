Listen Live
Regional NewsNews

COVID outbreak declared at Talarico Place

By My Kootenay Now Staff
The entrance to Talarico Place. (Google Street View)
Interior Health says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Castlegar long-term care facility.

Eleven residents have come down with the virus since the outbreak began on Monday at Talarico Place. However, there have been no deaths.

In the last year, COVID outbreaks have also occurred at Castleview Care Centre in Castlegar, Poplar Ridge Pavilion and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail, Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver, and Jubilee Manor in Nelson, resulting in a handful of deaths.

 

