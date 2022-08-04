Listen Live
UPDATED: Blueberry Paulson reopens after semi crash

By My Kootenay Now Staff
This semi-trailer flipped on Highway 3 Thursday evening. The road is not expected to reopen until sometime Friday. (Justin Baumgardner/Vista Radio)
Highway 3 has reopened after a crash involving a semi-trailer west of Castlegar.

DriveBC showed the crash site at near Nancy Greene Lake, slightly west of the Highway 3B turnoff.

Rob Iseler, who was one of the first drivers on the scene, told Vista Radio reporter Justin Baumgardner that the accident happened between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken away by ambulance, but Iseler said he did not appear to be seriously injured.

The crash posed a conundrum for anyone from the West Kootenay was attending Canada Rock Fest in Grand Forks and didn’t have a place to stay, as there was no easy detour.

This semi-trailer flipped on Highway 3 Thursday evening. (Justin Baumgardner/Vista Radio)
