Highway 3 has reopened after a crash involving a semi-trailer west of Castlegar.

DriveBC showed the crash site at near Nancy Greene Lake, slightly west of the Highway 3B turnoff.

Rob Iseler, who was one of the first drivers on the scene, told Vista Radio reporter Justin Baumgardner that the accident happened between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken away by ambulance, but Iseler said he did not appear to be seriously injured.

The crash posed a conundrum for anyone from the West Kootenay was attending Canada Rock Fest in Grand Forks and didn’t have a place to stay, as there was no easy detour.