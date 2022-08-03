- Advertisement -

Fire investigators are still looking into what started a fire that destroyed a home in Robson this week amid scorching heat.

Robson Fire Department chief Jeff Grant says they were called at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday to 3974 Brodwater Road and arrived to find the building fully involved.

About 35 firefighters from Robson, Pass Creek, and Ootischenia responded and had the fire knocked down within an hour, but it took another four hours-plus to put it out completely.

Grant says the extremely hot weather that day, with temperatures in the high 30s, required them to bring in extra crews.

“We were cycling people through more frequently than normal,” he said. “We had to keep an eye on everybody, and make sure they were hydrated.”

The house is a complete loss, Grant said, with little that can be salvaged. Two occupants escaped uninjured.

For now, the cause is undetermined.

“When we got there, it was going at all sides so it was hard to tell where it started,” Grant said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home, which BC Assessment indicates was built in 1936.

A real estate ad indicates the home was for sale earlier this year.