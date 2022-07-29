- Advertisement -

Trail RCMP say a 49-year-old city man is expected to face a number of charges after a chainsaw was used to break into a home in the 2000 block of Daniel Street.

The incident was reported Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived to find a smashed front window, serious damage to a bedroom door, and dried blood throughout the scene.

Police spoke to the occupant, a 46-year-old man who was not hurt, who reported that the suspect had used a chainsaw to slash his way into the home. However, after after a confrontation between the two men, the intruder left.

Police located and arrested the suspect. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.