- Advertisement -

Trail RCMP say they counselled a man who was planning to do a flip off the old bridge into the Columbia River that it’s a bad idea.

They say last Saturday afternoon they responded to a complaint of a 27-year-old city man on top of the bridge, which as been closed to all traffic since 2010.

When he spotted them, he climbed down and pedaled away on his bicycle. Officers eventually caught up with him and apprehended him under the Mental Health Act.

They believe the man was under the influence of drugs and took him to hospital for assessment.

- Advertisement -

They told him he was trying to work up the courage to do a flip off the bridge, but an officer told him it likely would have been fatal and “gave some advice on how to avoid seriously injuring or killing himself for attention.”

“Please consider volunteering or charity work if you need recognition in your life,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.