Trail RCMP say a fuel heist is too strange to explain.

But here goes: overnight last Thursday, three people rammed a pick-up truck through a locked gain at a business in the 7000 block of Highway 3B.

Surveillance cameras caught the trio filling the truck up with diesel stored on the property and then taking off.

The catch, police say, is that the truck ran on gas. What’s more, they believe the truck belonged to one of the three involved in the crime.

The truck is believed to have quickly broken down after the suspects left the scene as police located it on Highway 22 a short distance away.

They continue to investigate.

“You can’t explain this one,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “I hope the three suspects will tell us about how their plan was supposed to work.”