- Advertisement -
There are now places to beat the heat in Castlegar.
With heat warnings in place, three cooling spaces open today:
New Life Church: 602 7th Avenue
Way Out Shelter: 1660 Columbia Avenue
Kinnaird Church of God: 2404 Columbia Avenue
The spaces provide air-conditioned space, seating, washrooms, and drinking water between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city says they will be open at least through Friday.
Temperatures are expected to hit 38 or 39 degrees every day through Sunday before things start to cool down slightly on Monday.
- Advertisement -