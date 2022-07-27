- Advertisement -

An “aggressive” coyote was destroyed in Trail last week after stalking a leashed dog and its owner through the park in Tadanac.

RCMP say they responded on the evening of July 19 and an officer killed the coyote without incident. The coyote had been the subject of previous reports for stalking residents and domestic animals in the neighbourhood surrounding the park.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said while both police and the BC Conservation Officer Service received complaints about this particular coyote coming in close contact with humans and showing no fear, they have received a growing number of reports of coyotes in Greater Trail generally.

He said coyotes are omnivores who are likely to be attracted by the same things that bears are.

“To help prevent wildlife from becoming habituated, please take care to remove all food sources and attractants from your property,” he said. “We can live beside wild animals peacefully with a little precaution.”