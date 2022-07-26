Highway 3 has reopened 13 kilometers west of Castlegar following a two-vehicle collision this morning that claimed one life.
RCMP say the crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. between a pickup truck and a transport truck.
They believe the driver of the pickup truck hit an elk and then veered into the path of the oncoming vehicle.
The 75-year-old lone occupant of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the victim’s gender or hometown.
The lone occupant of the transport truck was treated for injuries on scene, they added.
The highway was closed entirely until about 10:30 a.m. and then re-opened to single lane traffic. Both lanes are now open.
Police are helping the BC Coroners Service with their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact them at 250-365-7721.