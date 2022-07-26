- Advertisement -

High water demand has the RDCK implementing stage 2 water conservation measures in the region.

Areas that are affected by the mandatory measures are the Duhamel, South Slocan and Woodland Heights water systems.

“The extended hot and dry weather forecasted for the region has prompted the RDCK to be proactive with these water systems that have historical supply and demand concerns,” says Jason McDiarmid, RDCK water utilities manager.

The new measures include:

Watering of lawns, gardens, trees, and shrubs is only permitted between 6a.m. and10 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Watering of gardens, trees and shrubs by watering can or hand-held hose is still permitted anytime.

The RDCK says the measures are necessary due to the demand for water and heat warnings issued by Environment Canada.

If the weather persists, then stricter measures will be put into place. The water conservation measures will remain in effect until further notice.

For more information on water conservation measures for your area visit the RDCK website.