A 78-year-old Castlegar woman injured in a crash on Highway 22 at Genelle on May 31 has died.

RCMP say they were notified July 19 of the woman’s death. The matter has been referred to the BC Coroners Service.

The woman was a passenger in a Hyundai Sonata which collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 22 and 12th Avenue.

At the time of the crash, regional fire and rescue said one person was extracted using the jaws of life and two people were taken to hospital.

Police say the Office of the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles is reviewing the driver’s license of the 81-year-old Castlegar woman who was behind the wheel, but the RCMP are not pursuing criminal charges.