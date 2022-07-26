- Advertisement -

A judge is expected to rule next month in the case of a Trail RCMP officer accused of criminal harassment and other offences.

A verdict will be handed down Aug. 15 in Castlegar in the case of Cst. Steven Allan Murchie.

He was charged in 2020 with breach of trust, criminal harassment, and forcible entry.

At the time, the BC Prosecution Service said it followed alleged misconduct between January 2017 and May 2020 against two people in or around Trail.

His trial was held this year.