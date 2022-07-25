- Advertisement -

Salmo RCMP say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at the Shambhala Music Festival.

Police say they received the report shortly before 11 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the suspect with security. The victim was taken to hospital where he was reported in stable condition.

“The suspect and victim are known to each other and we do not believe there to be further risk to the public,” Salmo RCMP Cpl. Darryl Orr said in a news release.

The suspect was released from custody on conditions and has an Oct. 28 appearance in Nelson Provincial Court.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and if you have any information about the incident you’re asked to contact them 250-357-2212.