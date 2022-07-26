- Advertisement -

Trail city council says it’s fine with a cannabis store relocating from the Gulch to a downtown storefront.

The Bud-A-Bong Shop at 876 Rossland Ave. has applied to move to 1205 Bay Ave, now the home of Silverfern Framing.

In a memo to council, city staff noted the latter address was previously considered for the Smokie Pineapple cannabis store in January 2019. The city sent 76 letters to all property owners and occupants within 50 meters, but received no responses, so the location was approved.

Figuring they could expect a similar response this time, staff felt it wasn’t worth sending out letters again.

Although the final call is up to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, local governments are asked to comment on new license applications as well as relocations.

Licenses are not issued without the support of the municipality or regional district where the stores are located.

Council passed a motion of support last week.