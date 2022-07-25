- Advertisement -

You won’t be able to buy a burger or an ice cream on Sundays at Millennium Park in Castlegar due to a staffing shortage.

City council heard last week that the Castlegar and District Community Services Society, which has operated the concession for several years, can’t find enough people willing to work.

Councillor Cherryl MacLeod said it came as an unwelcome surprise to some park users who discovered the closure earlier this month.

Council suggested that a midweek closure might be better than Sundays.

But at least the concession is open the rest of the week. In Trail, the Gyro Park concession is closed for the summer after the city’s request for an operator went unanswered.