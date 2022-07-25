- Advertisement -

Air Canada continues to tinker with its flight schedule between Castlegar and Calgary.

City council heard last week that the airline will be increasing flights to six days a week from five starting Aug. 1. The only no-fly day will be Wednesdays, whereas presently there are no flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

When flights to Calgary resumed in May, they were originally seven days a week. However in June the airline announced it was reducing them to five days per week due to lack of demand.

But airport manager Maciej Habrych says flight loads in June were 56 or 57 per cent, on both the Vancouver and Calgary runs, up from 41 per cent in May. There were two cancellations out of 53 total flights, for a 96 per cent reliability rating.