The City of Trail is finally pushing ahead changes to make the Y intersection at the entrance to Sunningdale safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Council heard from staff this week that the city has twice gone to tender on the project, but received no bids, so they have decided to hire a local company to do the concrete work involved and manage the rest of the project in-house.

Rokform Solutions of Tarrys was awarded a contract this week worth just under $27,000.

Road and grounds superintendent David Moorhead explained that in early 2020, residents raised concerns about the Y at the corner of Charles Lakes Drive, Hazlewood Drive, and Hillside Drive, which is the lone entrance to the neighbourhood.

He says the intersection creates an “often-confusing predicament” for motorists heading north, who have their choice of two routes. But southbound traffic has to stop in an awkward spot to decide if it’s safe to continue.

Things are even worse for those on foot. As one end of the Gyro Park promenade, it’s a popular spot to walk, but there are no pedestrian crossings.

The city consulted with an ICBC engineer who provided a plan for a raised curb median, giving pedestrians a place midway through the street to evaluate oncoming traffic as well as improve the stopping point for southbound vehicles on Hillside Drive.

The project was put to tender in 2021 but received no bids so it was put on hold. They tried again this past spring with the same result.

In addition to the concrete work, items like line painting, signage, traffic control and surveying are expected to cost a little over $17,000, for a total project cost of about $44,000. However, ICBC has awarded the city with a $25,000 grant, bringing the local taxpayer contribution down to $19,000.

The work is expected to begin next month.