Non-profit organizations across the region are now eligible to apply for grants through the Vancouver Foundation.

A partnership between the provincial government, the Vancouver Foundation, United Way BC, and New Relationship Trust developed a recovery and resiliency program that enables non-profit organizations some relief after two years of the COVID pandemic.

“Non-profit organizations do so much work in our communities to deliver vital services and programs and we want to be able to support them so we can continue to have thriving communities,” says MLA Britny Andersen, MLA for Nelson-Creston.

The grants will help assist organizations strengthen their operating expenses and capacity.

“Non-profit organizations are able to apply for up to $72,000 per year, up to three years, and there is a total of $34 million that is going to be granted out provincially,” says Andersen.

Charitable status is not mandatory to apply for the grants, but they do need to demonstrate that their purpose benefits the community.