The Trail Smoke Eaters will add forward Trey Fechko to their roster next season.

Fechko, from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is set to join the team after an impressive year of high school hockey in his home state. The six foot, 190 pound forward put up a combined 77 points in 49 games this season between Edina High in the USHS-MN and Team SIT in the Upper Midwest High School Elite Hockey League.

Fechko, who is already committed to Arizona State University (NCAA Div. I), scored a combined 41 goals including playoffs during the 2021-22 season.

“I’m excited to sign with a great organization like Trail,” he said in a news release. “Everything from ownership to the coaching staff is first class. I feel like Trail is the best place for my development to prepare me for college.”

“Trey is a player we have been tracking for sometime and we like his skill set that he will bring to our group,” general manager and head coach Tim Fragle said.