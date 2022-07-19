- Advertisement -

Trail RCMP say a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when an SUV and a commercial tractor-trailer unit.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 22 and Stoney Creek Road.

Police say a 39-year-old Trail woman failed to yield to the oncoming tractor-trailer unit when she turned her CRV westbound onto Highway 22.

She was taken to hospital. The 19-year-old student truck driver and three passengers involved did not require medical attention.

The Teck Fire Department, Teck Security, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue, and BC Emergency Health Services also responded.

ATV strikes tree in Annable

Police say a 65-year-old Warfield man suffered “significant” injuries after his ATV hit a tree

They responded to the incident Thursday morning near the intersection of French Street and Haig Street in Annable.

They found the ATV had been abandoned with heavy damage to its front end.

An officer located the driver who, upon urging from police, went for medical treatment.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, but police think alcohol and speed may have been involved.

Montrose woman injured in rollover

RCMP say a 58-year-old Montrose woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 3B near Ritchie Road in Rossland.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon. Police say the woman was driving her truck westbound when she suddenly swerved off the road. The truck crashed into a pile of dirt, rolled over, and came to rest on its wheels, according to a witness.

Firefighters extracted the woman from the vehicle, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police think she may have had a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Erratic driver detained

RCMP say they spotted a pick-up truck being driven erratically early Sunday westbound on the Victoria Street bridge.

They pulled over a 35-year-old Warfield man and say they smelled alcohol on him. He provided a breath sample that resulted in a “warn” reading.

He was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for up to three days.

Heirloom garbage can recovered

Family heirlooms can come in different shapes and sizes. Maybe it’s grandma’s brooch or a piece of antique furniture.

But a garbage can? Apparently so.

Police say on Saturday a man asked them for help in recovering his 50-year-old garbage can that went missing from his home in the 800 block of Helena Street.

It had been passed down through his family.

Police say Cpl. Steve McKeddie found the “uniquely sentimental item” at a nearby residential complex, where it’s believed someone took it by mistake.

McKeddie returned the garbage can to the man who was very grateful.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich acknowledged McKeddie for his “efforts and compassion when recovering this treasured item.”