The Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Kabore Dunn is returning to college hockey next season. The team says he’s committed to play Division 1 at Lindenwood University.

Dunn joined the Smoke Eaters in January. In 29 games he had one goal and 10 assists.

The Mill Bay native started the year at the University of Maine. He’ll now join the newly promoted NCAA Division 1 program based out of St. Charles, Missouri. The Lindenwood Lions previously played in the second division and posted a 22-3-0 record this past year.

“After playing for a year and a half in college, I’ve learned that it’s not about being at the most prestigious program, but the right one, and that is what I felt Lindenwood was for me,” Dunn said in a news release. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and I’m excited to get started this fall.”

“Kabore brought experience, leadership and composure to our team and the defensive group,” Smokies associate coach Dustin Korlak said. “We enjoyed working with Kabore and helping him excel, both on and off the ice this past season.”