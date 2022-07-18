- Advertisement -

A registered nurse from Castlegar has been suspended for six months after admitting to forging four vaccine cards.

The BC College of Nurses and Midwives says a committee approved an agreement between the college and Sarah Jones over professional misconduct that occurred last year.

They say she used her “position, experience, credibility in public health, and her knowledge of the vaccination system” to fake four vaccine cards.

They say the story she told her employer, witnesses, and the college varied, and her conduct was “a marked ethical departure from the conduct expected of a nurse.”

In addition to the six month suspension, she will have to take a course in professional ethics.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” said a notice posted on the college’s website.

The college did not specify whether “cards” referred to the slips handed to people upon being vaccinated or the vaccine passports that were required between September 2021 and April 2022 to be admitted to restaurants, theatres, gyms and other businesses.