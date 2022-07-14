- Advertisement -

While its long-term future is still an open question, a beloved Rossland recreation asset will celebrate a milestone anniversary today with a pool party.

The outdoor swimming pool on Columbia Avenue is turning 90. From 4 to 7 p.m. you can take a dip, enjoy live music and DJs, or test your balance on a slack line.

“All round we just hope to have a good time with the nice hot weather we’ve been having,” says manager September Stefani.

Stefani says similar events were held to mark the facility’s 80th and 85th birthdays.

“It’s a community staple,” she says. “It’s been here forever. People grew up going here so they’re bringing their kids to it now. A lot of our staff grew up here so they love coming back. It’s hard to imagine Rossland without it.”

Stefani says last year’s heat dome meant the pool was “ridiculously busy.” The pool opened this year on June 7 and while temperatures have been much cooler, things started to get busier this week.

Public swimming is Monday to Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 12 to 6 p.m. Admission is a toonie from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We’ve been so lucky to stay open all these years and hope to keep it going in the future,” Stafani says.

City council decided to keep the pool going this year, but has some decisions to make about its upkeep.

An engineering report last year found the pool potentially requires millions of dollars worth of repairs.

Staff recommended to council that they put off any decisions about big spending on the pool until a recreation master plan is completed in 2023.