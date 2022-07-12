- Advertisement -

Trail RCMP say a 57-year-old city man literally followed a trail of evidence after 10 flower pots were stolen.

Police say last week the man discovered someone had taken the flower pots from his home overnight. He “launched into detective mode” and followed a trail of flower petals to a home in the 1900 block of Oak Street, where he located and recovered his flower pots.

“It was a significant enough distance that it’s quite remarkable that he was able to track this down,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says.

The man later reported the incident to RCMP. An officer then went to the home and spoke to an occupant. In doing so, he recognized and recovered two additional hanging baskets stolen from a different home the previous day. They were returned to their owner, who was “extremely grateful” to have them back.

Wicentowich says flower pot theft is actually quite common.

“Though it may not look like it, flower pots are quite expensive,” he says. “People put them out to beautify their properties, and other people just think they can take them.”

Although no charges are being recommended, police say they will continue to monitor the Oak Street home.

Wicentowich thanked the amateur sleuth as well as Cst. Kevin Johnson for keeping a sharp eye out while investigating.

Chainsaws stolen

Police say three chainsaws have been stolen from a shed in the 700 block of Warren Lane. The orange and white Stihls are described as follows:

261 chainsaw with a 20-iinch bar length inside a orange case

MS170 with a 16-inch bar length

MS170 (no bar attached)

The thefts were reported on the evening of July 8. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the chainsaws is asked to call police.

Police warn of phone scam

Police say Friday’s nationwide Rogers cell outage has resulted in a spike in the number of cell phone scams.

Last week, they received a report from a Beaver Valley woman who said she received a call from someone claiming to represent a cell phone provider.

Although she provided some information to the person, she later realized they didn’t work for the company. She immediately took steps to protect herself by alerting her bank and other agencies to the potential fraud.

Young bear spotted on Lookout Street

Police say a young bear was spotted wandering around a home last week in the 1400 block of Lookout Street in Trail. It damaged one of the windows. Police notified the conservation officer who was already working in the area to follow up.

Police urge residents to remove any potential food sources and other attractants from their properties.