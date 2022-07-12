- Advertisement -

Castlegar’s Communities in Bloom program is asking residents to make the community look its best before judges arrive on July 19.

The city is competing in the Grand Champion category this year.

“Community appearance reflects an overall effort by the municipality, businesses, institutions and residents, to creative great first impressions,” program chair Darlene Kalawsky said in a news release. “Let’s work together and make our community look fantastic.”

Kalawsky says over the next week, Castlegarians can help their neighbors and business and prove that community pride is what the city is known for.

In particular, they are asking residents to pick up and recycle any litter, sweep and pressure wash store fronts, weed whack boulevards, weed and tidy around your yard, and get rid of any visible unused items.

Castlegar has participated in the Communities in Bloom program since 2004 and has consistently achieved five blooms recognition, winning provincial, national and international competitions.

In addition to outstanding achievement awards, Castlegar has also been recognized for tidiness, landscape management, heritage conservation, and received the Landscape Reclamation Award for Millennium Park and Ponds.

The Communities in Bloom program’s goal is to inspire communities to enhance the quality of life and environment through people and plants, to create community pride.

Castlegar’s group is a volunteer-driven organization which put in hundreds of hours year-round to beautify the community.