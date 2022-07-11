- Advertisement -

Last month was 16 per cent rainier than usual, according to a roundup of weather stats from the Southeast Fire Centre.

Forecaster Jesse Ellis says 83.8 mm of precipitation was recorded at the Castlegar airport, compared to the usual 72.3 mm.

But it was a far cry from the 227.7 mm received in 2012, the rainiest June on record. The all-time low for the month of 12.7 mm was set in 1974.

Rain was recorded on 18 days, versus the usual 14.

Ellis says the wetness was the result of a “semi-permanent upper low anchored over the northeast Pacific” for much of the month which sent a series of frontal systems toward the West Kootenay.

Temperatures, meanwhile, were at or below normal on most days. The mean for the month of 16.5 degrees was just slightly below the typical 16.8.

The highest temperature of the month, 32.1 degrees, was on the 28th, which Ellis says marked the end of the longest rain-free spell of the month, which began on the 24th. That was nearly 13 degrees short of the record-breaking high of 43.9 set on June 30, 2021.

The coolest temperature of the month was 6.4 degrees on the 1st. The record low for the month was 1.6 set on June 11, 2008.

Ellis says one of the larger, slower-moving weather systems that pushed inland from the cost passed over the area from the 12th to the 14th, bringing showers and cool temperatures with it.

For the final 48 hours, there was only three degrees difference between the coolest overnight temperature and the warmest daytime temperature the following day, Ellis says.

The strongest winds of the month were seen on the afternoon of the 28th with local gusts over 60 km/h. Temperatures dropped nearly 10 degrees the following day.