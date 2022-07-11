- Advertisement -

The intersection of Highway 3 and 22 in Castlegar remains the most accident-prone spot in the city, according to data from ICBC.

The insurer says there were 13 crashes at that location in 2021, four of which resulted in injuries. Since 2017, it has also seen the most accidents in the city, with 46.

Two other spots tied for the second-worst location: 20th Street, Columbia Avenue, and the Highway 22 offramp; and Columbia Avenue and 17th Street. Each had eight crashes last year, four of them resulting in injuries. The former has had 39 accidents over the past five years, while the latter has had 25.

In Trail, there were 11 crashes in 2021 at Bailey Street and Second Avenue, which is the lights in East Trail. Five of those resulted in injuries. Forty-two crashes have taken place there since 2017.

On the other end of the bridge, there were nine crashes at Victoria Street and Bay Avenue, five resulting in injuries. There have been 33 incidents there in the last five years.

Another problem spot was the intersection at the bottom of the Teck hill, where traffic turns toward the Gulch. There were 39 crashes there in the last five years. There were also 35 incidents at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Victoria Street. However, neither of the latter two locations saw many incidents last year.

In Rossland, the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 3B was unusually dangerous last year with four crashes, including three with casualties. However, there have only been seven crashes total there since 2017.

Over the past five years, the intersection of Highway 3B and Red Mountain Road has had the most crashes, with 12, followed by Columbia Avenue and St. Paul Street with 10.

You can find more crash data at ICBC’s online dashboard.