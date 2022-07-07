- Advertisement -

Trail Smoke Eaters assistant coach Dallas Calvin has been named the team’s director of scouting.

Calvin, a Trail native and Smoke Eaters alumnus, joined the team last year behind the bench, working with the forwards and taking on the powerplay.

Calvin’s new position is in addition to his previous duties.

“I am really excited to be in this role,” Calvin said in a news release. “The Smoke Eaters organization is first class and I am eager to be a part of the hockey ops staff full time. I am committed to helping this team bring a championship to Trail in the near future.”

“Dallas fit in very well in the coaching role last year focusing on the development of forwards and assisting with the power play,” general manager Tim Fragle said.

“In his new position Dallas will identify and track potential top recruits along with our enhanced scouting staff to bring these calibre of players to Trail.”

Calvin, 27, played 41 games for the Smoke Eaters between 2010 and 2015. He replaces Jeff Urekar in the scouting role.

The Smoke Eaters begin their season Sept. 23 in Penticton and host their home opener a week later.