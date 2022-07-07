- Advertisement -

A staple of summer in Trail is closed until further notice.

City council heard this week that no one has stepped up to operate the concession stand at Gyro Park.

Corporate administrator Michelle McIsaac explained that for many years the Trail Association for Community Living ran the concession booth at Gyro as well as at Haley Park for special events.

The group received “considerable financial support” from the city to subsidize the operation, she said. However, they told the city earlier this year that they didn’t have the resources to keep it going.

The city issued a call for proposals for a new operator, but didn’t receive any responses.